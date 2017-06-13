Suspects arrested in Fort Myers Shores kidnapping
FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. Three suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping faced a judge Tuesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Sun
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Sun
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC