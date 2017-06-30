Suspect arrested in murder of North F...

Suspect arrested in murder of North Fort Myers woman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

An arrest was made in the case of a murdered North Fort Myers churchgoer Thursday night, according to a press conference held by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Brett Todd Pleasant, 51, was arrested and charged with robbery and second-degree murder of 77-year-old Jo Ann Leasure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Thu Olivia Newtons John 10
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... Thu hunter 6
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jun 27 we the people 2
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Jun 27 Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Jun 26 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 26 Joe 18
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Jun 26 SickofFuckcillo 49
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC