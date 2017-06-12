Special Weather Statement
AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AFFECTING NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY ARE PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS AT 227 PM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED NEAR LEHIGH ACRES, DRIFTING TO THE NORTHEAST. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL.
