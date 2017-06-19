Small plane crashes into Fort Myers building
A small plane crashed into a building near Page Field in Fort Myers shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, officials said. One person died and a second person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.
