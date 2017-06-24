Small plane crashes into daycare center, leaves one dead
One person was killed and another injured after a small plane crashed into a Florida daycare center Saturday morning. Roselle Chen reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Johnny B
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Horatio
|9
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Sun
|walter
|5
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Jun 21
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 21
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Jun 20
|Steel
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC