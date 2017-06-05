Shocky Jacques-Louis Decommits From K...

Shocky Jacques-Louis Decommits From Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky football lost one of it's top commitments in the class of 2018 Sunday. Receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis took to his Twitter account to announce his decision to decommit from UK, saying: A four-star prospect out of Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla., Jacques-Louis recently picked up a host of offers from major universities including Michigan State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 18 hr Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... 21 hr laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Sun Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Jun 6 Bar man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC