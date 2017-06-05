Shocky Jacques-Louis Decommits From Kentucky
Kentucky football lost one of it's top commitments in the class of 2018 Sunday. Receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis took to his Twitter account to announce his decision to decommit from UK, saying: A four-star prospect out of Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla., Jacques-Louis recently picked up a host of offers from major universities including Michigan State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|18 hr
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|21 hr
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Sun
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC