Shocky Jacques-Louis Decommits From Kentucky

Kentucky football lost one of it's top commitments in the class of 2018 Sunday. Receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis took to his Twitter account to announce his decision to decommit from UK, saying: A four-star prospect out of Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla., Jacques-Louis recently picked up a host of offers from major universities including Michigan State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Minnesota.

