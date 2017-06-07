Revised Lee County employment policy sparks concern among LGBT community
FORT MYERS, Fla. "It's four words - four words that will give some peace of mind to some of their employees that don't have it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|3 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC