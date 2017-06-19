Repairs for decrepit docks in Fort My...

Repairs for decrepit docks in Fort Myers dead in the water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Docks at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin are crumbling into the Caloosahatchee River. City barricades and caution tape are up in several spots that are unsafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 12 hr Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Sun Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC