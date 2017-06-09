Real Estate Matters: Southwest Floridaa s Top Zip Codes
FORT MYERS, Fla. Everyone knows that Beverley Hills is synonymous with posh real estate, and since the popular TV show Beverley Hills 90210, the zip code carries that same meaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Thu
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC