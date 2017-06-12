Plans underway for new Mosquito Control station on Pine Island
The Lee County Mosquito Control District plans to purchase an airport on Pine Island, and it will save you tax dollars. But the district says by purchasing this property, it will save anywhere from $120,000 to $125,000 a year in fairing costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
