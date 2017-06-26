Plane wreckage removed from Fort Myers crash site
A plane that crashed into a building Saturday morning on the Chico's campus in Fort Myers, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the pilot, has been removed from the crash site. The plane was placed on the back of a flatbed truck and taken to Page Field where NTSB will wrap up its investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Johnny B
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Horatio
|9
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Sun
|walter
|5
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Jun 21
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 21
|Single and jealous
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC