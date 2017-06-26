Plane wreckage removed from Fort Myer...

Plane wreckage removed from Fort Myers crash site

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

A plane that crashed into a building Saturday morning on the Chico's campus in Fort Myers, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the pilot, has been removed from the crash site. The plane was placed on the back of a flatbed truck and taken to Page Field where NTSB will wrap up its investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 6 hr SickofFuckcillo 49
Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14) 11 hr Johnny B 8
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) 20 hr Horatio 9
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... Sun walter 5
News Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres... Jun 22 Resident 1
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... Jun 21 Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 21 Single and jealous 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC