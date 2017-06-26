Plane that crashed in Fort Myers doomed from takeoff, witness says
The name of the man killed in a plane crash over the weekend in Fort Myers has been released. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the plane's passenger, 37-year-old Marc Scott, died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|8 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|10 hr
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Johnny B
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Jun 21
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC