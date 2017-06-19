Plane crashes into Chico's building in Fort Myers
The plane was taking off from Page Field when it crashed in Building 9 - the day care center - at Chico's. "There was no one inside the daycare center so we are very relieved about that," said Victoria Moreland, Port Authority spokesperson.
