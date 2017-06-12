Old Hollywood home to stay on Boca Gr...

Old Hollywood home to stay on Boca Grande

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

In May, we told you about an old cottage off 3rd Street West on Boca Grande that actress Katherine Hepburn used to visit in the winters. The current homeowner wants it off his land and offered to donate it to Lee County to be moved to Fort Myers Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... 19 hr Observing customer 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Jun 11 Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC