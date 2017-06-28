North Fort Myers man claims $3.84 million lottery prize
Jeffrey Puleski, trustee of the Puleski Family Trust, claimed a top prize in the Monopoly $5 million Florida Edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said Wednesday.
