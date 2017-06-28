North Fort Myers man claims $3.84 mil...

North Fort Myers man claims $3.84 million lottery prize

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Jeffrey Puleski, trustee of the Puleski Family Trust, claimed a top prize in the Monopoly $5 million Florida Edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... 5 hr Dating advisory 5
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Tue we the people 2
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Tue Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Mon Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Mon Joe 18
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Jun 26 SickofFuckcillo 49
Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14) Jun 26 Johnny B 8
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC