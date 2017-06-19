No-frills airline revving up nonstop ...

No-frills airline revving up nonstop service between St. Cloud and Fort Myers, Fla.

A no-frills airline is starting service connecting St. Cloud and the Fort Myers area, a popular Florida destination for Minnesotans seeking to flee winter weather and maybe take in a Twins spring training baseball game or two, company officials announced Tuesday. Allegiant's seasonal nonstop connection starts Nov. 15, and the Las Vegas-based airline said fares could be had for as little as $69 each way.

