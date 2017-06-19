No-frills airline revving up nonstop service between St. Cloud and Fort Myers, Fla.
A no-frills airline is starting service connecting St. Cloud and the Fort Myers area, a popular Florida destination for Minnesotans seeking to flee winter weather and maybe take in a Twins spring training baseball game or two, company officials announced Tuesday. Allegiant's seasonal nonstop connection starts Nov. 15, and the Las Vegas-based airline said fares could be had for as little as $69 each way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|14 min
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|23 hr
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Sun
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC