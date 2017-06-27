NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Sell"
According to Zacks, "NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company's testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing.
