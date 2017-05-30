Neighbors: Shots ring out in Fort Myers neighborhood
It happened a few blocks away from City of Palms Park in the 2200 block of Royal Palm Avenue near Lafayette Street just before 11 p.m. Law enforcement on the scene has not released any information, but neighbors tell us they believe it was a drive-by shooting.
