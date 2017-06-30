NBC2 Investigators: Report details changes needed at Fort Myers FD
A new report looking into the Fort Myers Fire Department lists more than 100 recommendations to help the department meet national standards. While a city spokesperson said the report is not alarming, the biggest and most expensive issue continues to be funding for 21 firefighters currently staffed through a federal grant.
