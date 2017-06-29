NBC2 Investigators: FMPD detective investigated for perjury
A detective with the Fort Myers Police Department was investigated for perjury after misleading attorneys about the actions of a confidential informant. The confidential informant in question was conducting a drug buy for FMPD when she performed oral sex on the suspect, violating informant protocol.
