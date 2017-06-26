Macya s is opening its first Miami discount outlet store in The Falls

Sara Velez and Melinda Velez shop for purses at the grand opening of the first Macy's Backstage The Outlet Store in Florida at Macy's Boynton Beach Mall on April 29, 2017. Sara Velez and Melinda Velez shop for purses at the grand opening of the first Macy's Backstage The Outlet Store in Florida at Macy's Boynton Beach Mall on April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.