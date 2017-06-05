Life Made Easy Home Watch of North Fo...

Life Made Easy Home Watch of North Fort Myers again earns accredited member status

Life Made Easy Home Watch of North Fort Myers has earned accredited member status from the National Home Watch Association for the sixth consecutive year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada .

