Lehigh teen returns safely home after kidnapped to Indiana

14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A plane carrying 14-year-old Catarina Castro landed at RSW in Fort Myers on Wednesday, three days after she was discovered in a van with several other girls more than 1,100 miles away in Indiana. On Tuesday, federal investigators announced they're not pursuing human trafficking charges, leaving that decision up to Lee County deputies.

