Lee County schools to provide free su...

Lee County schools to provide free summer meal program

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee County kids who use a free lunch program at school will continue getting meals during summer break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 2 hr Prince John 19
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... 6 hr Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! 8 hr Prince John 1
Backstreets bar 12 hr Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Sun Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... May 31 Not happy 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC