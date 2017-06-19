Lake Boyz defendant wins appeal, released on bond
Sammy Watkins paid Jari McMiller's million-dollar bond but the judge wanted to make sure the money used wasn't tied to crime. Sammy Watkins paid Jari McMiller's million-dollar bond but the judge wanted to make sure the money used wasn't tied to crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Thu
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Wed
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Wed
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Jun 20
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jun 19
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC