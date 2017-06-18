Increasing clouds, scattered storms for Fathera s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 88 degrees with increasing cloud cover and scattered storms Sunday, meteorologist Mary Mays said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|6 hr
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Fri
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC