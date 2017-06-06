How to Get Rid of Spider Veins

How to Get Rid of Spider Veins

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Have you ever noticed large red or blue veins on your legs that might make you think twice about wearing shorts, or make you wear make-up? "Spider veins" affect up to 40% of women in the U.S. between ages 40-50 and close to 80% in women above 80. But what causes them - and what can you do about it? Dr. Rodrigo Ruiz-Gamboa, a board-certified vascular surgeon with Lee Physician Group, joined us in the WINK studio to explain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 5 hr Prince John 19
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... 9 hr Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! 11 hr Prince John 1
Backstreets bar 15 hr Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Sun Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... May 31 Not happy 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC