Hoops on Mission founder opens athletic facility in Fort Myers
Jackson, who founded Hoops on Mission , a basketball training and mentorship program for children in the Dunbar neighborhood, opened the Hoops On Mission Sports Academy last week near U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard. "I felt like God was telling me it's time," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|7 hr
|hunter
|6
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Tue
|we the people
|2
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Tue
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Mon
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Mon
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Jun 26
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|Jun 26
|Johnny B
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC