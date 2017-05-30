Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing motorcycle crash
A Fort Myers man who drove away from a crash scene that he caused in late May was found and arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol Friday morning. Troopers say 34-year-old Aaron Dudley Waldrum was arrested and charged with the felony of hit-and-run crash injuring the other driver, as well as careless driving.
