Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing motorcycle crash

A Fort Myers man who drove away from a crash scene that he caused in late May was found and arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol Friday morning. Troopers say 34-year-old Aaron Dudley Waldrum was arrested and charged with the felony of hit-and-run crash injuring the other driver, as well as careless driving.

