Grocery store war comes in Southwest ...

Grocery store war comes in Southwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

One of the last frontiers for online shopping to conquer is groceries. Online goliath Amazon recently entered that race by buying Whole Foods this week for a reported $13.9 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... 14 hr Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 14 hr Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC