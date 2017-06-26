Gov. Scott signs bill named for fallen Fort Myers High student
A portrait of Cameron Mayhew is hung as part of a memorial. Mayhew, a Fort Myers High School student, was struck and killed while he was boarding a school bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|38 min
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|2 hr
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|Johnny B
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Jun 21
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC