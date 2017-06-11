Golf Doctor tip of the week: Take your game indoors
FORT MYERS, Fla. The Golf Doctor, Mike Calbot, and WINK News weekend sports anchor, Morgan Frances, give golfers a two-minute tip they can take to the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|3 hr
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Thu
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC