Giant gator picks wrong prey in Florida airport
What should have been a smooth landing turned scaly when a pilot at Orlando Executive Airport hit an 11-foot, 500 pound alligator that was crossing the runway, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV . Local pilot Brad Pierce posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday showing the lifeless reptile and explaining the information he was given about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|1 hr
|Boyfriend
|31
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|2 hr
|Boyfriend
|8
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|2 hr
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC