Giant gator picks wrong prey in Flori...

Giant gator picks wrong prey in Florida airport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

What should have been a smooth landing turned scaly when a pilot at Orlando Executive Airport hit an 11-foot, 500 pound alligator that was crossing the runway, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV . Local pilot Brad Pierce posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday showing the lifeless reptile and explaining the information he was given about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 1 hr Boyfriend 31
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 2 hr Boyfriend 8
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 2 hr Boyfriend 23
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Jun 6 Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! Jun 6 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 6 Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Jun 4 Prince John 6
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC