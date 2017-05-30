Georgia Beasley Talks Millennials On ...

Georgia Beasley Talks Millennials On Jacobs Media's 'JacoBLOG'

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

JACOBS MEDIA Pres./CEO FRED JACOBS takes to the company's JACOBLOG to write, "GEORGIA BEASLEY is a Millennial who hails from a storied radio family. For more than decade, she's been generating media revenue in broadcast, digital, and non-traditional, having served as GSM and Digital Sales Manager in her company's AUGUSTA, MIAMI and WILMINGTON markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 4 hr Lapaglia 15
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Wed Not happy 7
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Wed Dixie Ladies 30
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Wed Prince John 6
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... Wed Boyfriend 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16) Wed Boyfriend 7
Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT... Wed Boyfriend 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC