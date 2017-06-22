Fort Myers woman gets 10 years prison, takes deal in fatal...
A 35-year-old woman has been given a four-year minimum mandatory of a 10-year prison-sentence on DUI charges from a fatal incident. Samantha Robson, of Fort Myers, pleaded no contest on Wednesday at the Collier County Circuit Court to felony counts that include manslaughter, the Naples Daily News said.
