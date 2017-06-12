Fort Myers woman faces prison time fo...

Fort Myers woman faces prison time for real estate fraud

A 66-year-old Fort Myers woman was found guilty and is looking at up to 30 years in prison for scheming to defraud, according to the state attorney. Charlotte Braden was hired to work a real estate sale for a Marco Island family in 2012, and for her efforts, she would receive 30 percent of the proceeds once the property was sold.

