Fort Myers teen found during traffic stop in Lake City

6 hrs ago

A trooper pulled over 18-year-old Paulo Tomas in Lake City soon after an Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco. Police said that Tomas is a family friend who tried to take the teen, without her family's consent, to Alabama.

