Fort Myers PD searching for suspect i...

Fort Myers PD searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect who fired shots out of an SUV, hitting one person Friday morning. According to police, the victim was hit in the back and taken to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 9 hr Shallow Hal 1
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Thu Not happy 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Jun 11 Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC