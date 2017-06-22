Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. One of four men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation, 20th Judicial Circuit spokeswoman Sara Miles said.
#1 9 hrs ago
5 years probation!? He'll murder again! He deserves at least 50 years in prison! Murder is a terrible crime!
