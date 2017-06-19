Fort Myers looks to move downtown boat ramp before hotel groundbreaking
The people of Fort Myers are asking the city to move a public boat ramp before a hotel has its groundbreaking. Fort Myers council members planned a workshop for June to find an alternate spot for the boat ramp before groundbreaking on the new multi-million dollar 237-room hotel.
