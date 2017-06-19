Fort Myers looks to move downtown boa...

Fort Myers looks to move downtown boat ramp before hotel groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The people of Fort Myers are asking the city to move a public boat ramp before a hotel has its groundbreaking. Fort Myers council members planned a workshop for June to find an alternate spot for the boat ramp before groundbreaking on the new multi-million dollar 237-room hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... 9 hr Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 10 hr Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC