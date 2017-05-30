Fort Myers kidnapping suspects on the...

Fort Myers kidnapping suspects on the run

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The victim was allegedly taken by the trio to a home on Santiago Avenue in Fort Myers where she was kept for days. She eventually escaped to a neighbor's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... 11 hr Matt 2
Backstreets bar 11 hr Jazzy 16
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Wed Not happy 7
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Wed Dixie Ladies 30
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Wed Prince John 6
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... May 31 Boyfriend 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16) May 31 Boyfriend 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC