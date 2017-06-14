Flood advisory issued for parts of Collier, Hendry
FORT MYERS, Fla. An urban and small stream flood advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon for portions of Collier County and Hendry County, the National Weather Service of Miami said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|6 hr
|Observing customer
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC