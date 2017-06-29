First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers to present - First Celebrates Freedom'
Hungry families and children out of school for the summer will benefit from an evening of patriotic music and fellowship at "First Celebrates Freedom," presented by First Presbyterian Church of Fort Myers and sponsored by the Galloway Family of Dealerships. The event, planned for Thursday, July 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2438 Second St., in downtown Fort Myers, will be a 90-minute performance of patriotic music, hymns, instrumentalists and special guests beginning at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although voluntary cash donations and cans of non-perishable food will be accepted to benefit Com-munity Cooperative .
