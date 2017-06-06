FGCU womena s basketball signs Wagner transfer Kerstie Phills
FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Gulf Coast women's basketball team added another impressive addition to their shooting arsenal Tuesday with the signing of Kerstie Phills, a transfer from Wagner College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|18 hr
|Prince John
|20
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Tue
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Tue
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Tue
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|May 31
|Not happy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC