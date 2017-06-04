FGCU student studying abroad recalls ...

FGCU student studying abroad recalls London attacks

Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

LONDON A 21-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University student studying abroad in England described a frightening experience during Sunday's terror attack that left seven people dead . The attack started on London Bridge and spilled into the Borough Market, which is only about a 10-minute walk from where senior sociology student Holly Turcich is staying.

