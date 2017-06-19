Escaped Arkansas prisoner may be in Lee County
Robert Woodward, 46, was most recently arrested in January in Arkansas for fleeing and eluding police. He's wanted in as many as five states and has three active felony warrants in Lee County for grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
