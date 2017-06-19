Escaped Arkansas prisoner may be in L...

Escaped Arkansas prisoner may be in Lee County

Robert Woodward, 46, was most recently arrested in January in Arkansas for fleeing and eluding police. He's wanted in as many as five states and has three active felony warrants in Lee County for grand theft.

