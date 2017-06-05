Elected officials given free day at Cape Coral gun range
A new gun range in Cape Coral is giving a first look to police and emergency responders free of charge Friday. Elected officials are also invited, which raises the question: is it ethical for them to go and participate for free? NBC2 did some digging into Florida's political gift laws to get answers.
