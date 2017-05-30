District's Summer Teacher Recruitment Fair June 22
The School District of Lee County is hosting its Summer Teacher Recruitment Fair for prospective education professionals Thursday, June 22, from 9-11:30 a.m., at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd., in Fort Myers. The event is by invitation only, and those interested in receiving an invitation to the fair can register on the School District of Lee County website at www.lee-schools.net / careers to the "Summer Teacher Recruitment Fair" vacancy, using Job ID 20171888.
