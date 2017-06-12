Charter school funding bill gets rise out of Lee superintendent
Lee County School Superintendent Dr. Gregory Adkins pleaded with Governor Rick Scott to look for alternative solutions for education funding, saying House Bill 7069 is not the answer. Adkins is among a number of Florida school superintendents calling on the governor to veto the education bill.
