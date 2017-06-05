Caregiver accused of stealing from WWII veteran
A private in-home caregiver to a 93-year-old World War II veteran with dementia is accused of stealing his credit cards to go on a shopping spree. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Shneo Brice of Fort Myers after she was caught by surveillance cameras using those cards at several Publix stores across Lee County.
